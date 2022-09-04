Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Creative Arts Emmy for 'What If…?'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 04, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Chadwick Boseman was famous for his role in 'Black Panther'.

Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy award for Marvel's What If...? at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday. The Black Panther star won the award in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for the series. He played the role of Star-Lord T'Challa in the episode that was titled What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord? Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, which was also around the time when he debuted as Black Panther, aka T'Challa, in Captain America: Civil War.

The actor and his family never revealed his condition to the public until, unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer and passed away on August 28, 2020.

Despite his illness, the actor gave us many memorable films.

Award Boseman's wife accepted the award on his behalf

The late actor's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the Creative Arts Emmy Award on his behalf during a ceremony held at downtown Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. It marked Boseman's first Emmy nomination and win. Ledward talked about the actor's "commitment," "dedication," and "everything that was going on in the world and in our world" when he was filming What If...? in an emotional speech.

Speech Ledward delivered moving speech in memory of Boseman

Ledward further talked about what a "beautifully aligned moment" it was for Boseman to revisit a character that was "so important to him and his career" and "diving into a potential future." "You can't understand your purpose unless you're willing to ask, 'What if,' unless you're willing to say, 'What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it's me?'" she added.

Information Who were the other nominees in this category?

Others who were nominated in the voice-over category included F Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Jeffrey Wright for What If...?, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Julie Andrews for Bridgerton, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, and Jessica Walter for Archer.

Details Other notable works, details about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Boseman is best remembered for the role of T'Challa in the widely successful film Black Panther (2018). The actor was also posthumously nominated for an Oscar for a lead actor for the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Meanwhile, the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11. Notably, T'Challa's character has not been recast so far.