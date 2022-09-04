Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' trailer to be finally out on THIS date!

'Vikram Vedha' trailer to be finally out on THIS date!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 04, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' will release on September 30.

After a tremendous wait, the trailer for Pushkar-Gayathri's anxiously awaited crime thriller Vikram Vedha is finally set to be released on September 8. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles. It is also reported that the trailer may be attached to Brahmastra, which will hit the theaters on September 9. Vikram Vedha will be released on September 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

The original 2017 Tamil film—Vikram Vedha—was based on the folklore of Vikram and Betaal and emerged as a stupendous success.

Vijay Sethupathi, in particular, received tremendous acclaim for his deliciously devilish performance as the notorious gangster Vedha.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Hindi version matches up to the original's repute, especially since remakes are considered a "lazy" copy of the original.

Twitter Post Roshan also unveiled an exciting poster

Recent update Roshan will be seen in three avatars in the film

Hrithik Roshan's character was an absolute standout in the recently released teaser and garnered substantial momentum on social media. What further enhances the hype around his character is the fact that he will be seen in three different looks in the film. These avatars will be instrumental in showcasing Vedha's backstory and propelling the narrative. VV is also special since it's Roshan's 25th film.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Vikram Vedha'

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Satyadeep Misra, and Sharib Hashmi. In addition to directing the movie, the director duo has also written the script. Parvez Shaikh (Bang Bang) has supervised the stunts, while Vishal-Shekhar and Sam CS have handled the music department. Benazir Ali Fida (Special OPS) and Manoj Muntashir (Baahubali franchise) have penned the dialogs for the Hindi version.

Upcoming movies What else are the two lead actors busy with?

Vikram Vedha will mark Roshan's return to celluloid after three years. He was last seen in War in 2019. Apart from VV, he has Siddharth Anand's Fighter and his passion project Krrish 4 in the pipeline. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. It's slated to be a 2023 release.

Poll What else would you like to know about the film?