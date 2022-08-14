Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan praises 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; netizens trend #BoycottVikramVedha

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 14, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' is heading toward a theatrical release on September 30.

The boycott bug seems to be biting Bollywood ruthlessly. After the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha became the victim of social media vitriol, the next prey is the yet-to-be-released action film Vikram Vedha, a remake of its Tamil namesake. Irked by Hrithik Roshan's support to LSC, many netizens have stormed Twitter and are now trending #BoycottVikramVedha. Here's a breakdown of the entire matter.

Context Why does this story matter?

It has become commonplace for netizens to demand a complete boycott of several mainstream films, a trend that caught speed after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

LSC, which opened to mixed reviews on Thursday, was marred heavily by the boycott trend due to Khan and leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan's controversial statements in the past.

Before this, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera met a similar fate.

Appreciation Roshan's tweet led to brutal social media trolling

Roshan, mightily impressed with the film, took to social media on Saturday to share his views. He wrote, "Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDHA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don't miss this gem guys! It's beautiful. Just beautiful (sic)." Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Shekhar Suman, Chiranjeevi, and Sushmita Sen, among others, had also lauded LSC.

Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful. ❤️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2022

Backlash 'Will watch the dubbed Hindi version instead,' said angry netizens

Several Twitter users are angry that Roshan is batting for "anti-national" Khan and have decided not to watch his upcoming film Vikam Vedha. Some people also pointed out that since a dubbed Hindi version is available on YouTube, they will watch that instead. Another user wrote, "Hrithik belongs to the same gang. Why did he never show any support for The Kashmir Files?"

Come 29th September Give Him The Feel Of Nation PULSE By Boycotting His Movie Vikram Vedha.



Remember Known Hindu Hater Miya Saif Ali Khan Who Called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Tanhaji As Fiction Characters Is Part Of That Movie. #BoycottVikramVedha https://t.co/HQkK35fdlh — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) August 13, 2022

Why to waste money on a trashy Bollywood remake when you can watch the original classic on YouTube for free?#BoycottVikramVedha pic.twitter.com/jnoZQNSzPB — KIZIE (@sushantify) August 13, 2022

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Vikram Vedha'

The original Tamil movie Vikram Vedha starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Based on the folklore of King Vikram and ghost Betaal, the Tamil flick was helmed by director couple Gayathri-Pushkar. The duo is also directing the Hindi version. Roshan will play the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will essay cop Vikram. It also stars Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi.