Box office: 'Kantara' beats 'KGF: Chapter 2' on Week 2

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 14, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Kannada version of the film had its theatrical premiere on September 30

Kannada film Kantara has emerged to be yet another underdog of the year following the footsteps of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. With the positive word-of-mouth reviews that the film has been receiving, the collections have gone up by 40% during its second week in the cinema halls as compared to its opening week. Here is its detailed box office breakup.

Directed by Rishab Shetty who also played the lead role in the film, Kantara will be dubbed and released in other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam owing to the positive reviews that are being showered on the movie.

It also features acclaimed actors including Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty among others in pivotal supporting roles.

Box office Film has collected Rs. 62.75cr so far

In its second week, Kantara has collected a whopping Rs. 36.50cr taking its overall collection to Rs. 62.75cr. Though Karnataka has contributed the most in the box office numbers, from the North Indian belt, the film has made Rs. 2cr with the limited screens for its Kannada version. On Friday, its Hindi dubbed version was released, which will help in wooing more audiences.

Feat 'Kantara' broke record set by 'KGF: Chapter 2'

In Karnataka, Kantara saw the biggest second week of all time beating the record set by KGF: Chapter 2. In its second week, the former grossed Rs. 34.50cr, the latter grossed Rs. 33.50cr. At this rate, making Rs. 100cr in Karnataka would be an easy task. Notably, this is a feat achieved only by KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2 in Karnataka.

Breakup Box office breakup of 'Kantara' in India

In its first week, the film made Rs. 26.25cr. On its second Friday (October 7), Kantara fetched Rs. 4.40cr. On the second weekend, it made Rs. 6.50cr and 7.50cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film fetched Rs. 4.75cr, Rs. 4.60cr, Rs. 4.50cr, and Rs. 4.25cr throughout its second week. Not including the second Friday's collections, it has made Rs. 62.75cr so far.