'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': Day 8 box office collection

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 09, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Day 8 collection of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.' (Photo credit: IMDb)

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on July 1. The film explored the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused in an espionage case. Madhavan's film is maintaining a steady course and is headed for its second weekend at the box office. Here's how the film performed on Day 8.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is currently in its second week at the box office.

The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics and after a slow start, the film has picked up the pace and is expected to earn well from its second weekend.

Madhavan's film was reportedly screened in limited theaters and was mostly only released in the cities.

Rocketry clashed with Aditya Roy Kapur's actioner Rashtra Kavach Om but surpassed the film right from Day 2. The film also competed with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo. Now, Rocketry will face tough competition from Chris Hemsworth's Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder. As per Box Office Business, Rocketry earned Rs. 1.2cr from its box office collections on Friday.

Information About 'Rocketry,' ex-ISRO scientist behind the film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a gut-wrenching yet impressive biopic that sheds light on the life of Narayanan—an ex-ISRO scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. The film captured Narayanan's struggle to fight for his case for over two decades before he was finally acquitted. The cast includes Simran Bagga, Vincent Riotta, Misha Ghoshal, Rajit Kapur, and Karthik Kumar, among others.

Details All about film's production, special appearances, more

Rocketry was released worldwide in different language formats like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In addition to the aforementioned actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya made special appearances in the film. Set on a mammoth scale, Rocketry was shot across various parts of the world like India, Canada, France, Georgia, and Serbia. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.