'Doctor G's full HD version leaked on 123Movies, Telegram

Oct 14, 2022

'Doctor G' hit the theaters on Friday

Piracy has struck yet again and the latest victim is the Bollywood film Doctor G. The Ayushmann Khurrana-led medical drama hit theaters on Friday and has been trending on social media ever since. However, just hours after its premiere, it was found that Doctor G had been leaked online by piracy websites, torrenting sites, and the messaging application Telegram. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Piracy has been a huge concern for Indian filmmakers. It could pose a threat to movie box office collections, especially at a time when filmmakers are struggling to see some profit.

Recent biggies like Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha faced a similar fate.

It looks like implementing a better regulation method to keep this problem at bay would be the only solution.

Details Movie is now available for free download

As per reports, Doctor G was leaked online by multiple piracy sites, including Filmywap, OnlineMovieWatchs, 123Movies, 123MovieRulz, and the application Telegram. This means viewers will be able to watch the film for free through the torrents of these websites or by finding it on the messaging application. The news is naturally an upsetting one to the producer of the movie: Junglee Pictures.

Film Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady

Doctor G is set against the backdrop of a medical college campus and it features Khurrana as a gynecologist while Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah will reportedly be seen as doctors from the same campus. Sheeba Chaddha, Abhinay Raj Singh, and Devas Dixit, among others, play supporting roles in the movie. Anubhuti Kashyap makes her directorial debut with the film.

Updates Other movies of Khurrana and Singh

After Anek, Doctor G is Khurrana's second release in 2022. He also has Aanand L Rai's film An Action Hero and Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 in his lineup that are awaiting release. On the other hand, Singh has Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, and Chhatriwali in her lineup. Thank God will be released on October 25.