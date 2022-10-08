Entertainment

'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu': When, where to watch Simbu-starrer on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 08, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' was released on September 15

Silambarasan TR was last seen in the 2022 action drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which turned out to be a successful venture. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, reports suggest that the film is set to have its OTT premiere debut in the third week of October, which will be around Diwali. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about the same yet.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a series of box office duds, STR came back to form with Maanaadu, which was released last year.

And then his fans got their well-deserved treat with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which was released theatrically in September, as the film featured the actor in several avatars.

Along with garnering positive reviews from viewers and critics, the film also performed well at the box office.

OTT release Amazon Prime Video bagged its streaming rights

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged VTK's digital streaming rights for a whopping sum. Made on a Rs. 30cr budget, the film managed to fetch Rs. 44.7cr from the theaters in Tamil Nadu alone. At the worldwide box office, the gangster drama made Rs. 56.25cr. It saw decent footfalls until the release of Dhanush's Naane Varuven (September 29) and Ponniyin Selvan I (September 30).

Information All you need to know about the movie

The first installment of the two-part VTK franchise was released on September 15 and the makers are yet to start work on the second part. AR Rahman helmed the film's music, while B Jeyamohan penned its script. The film had Siddhi Idnani as the leading lady, and Radikaa Sarathkumar played an important role. Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Pankaj Anand also played key supporting roles.

Updates Other movies of STR to look forward to

Besides the sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, STR has several other movies in the pipeline, including Corona Kumar with director Gokul. While some reports suggested that the movie has been shelved by the makers, others say that the film is very much on. He also has a film titled Pathu Thala in the lineup, directed by Obeli N Krishna.