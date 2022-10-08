Entertainment

Busan International Film Festival: Houseful response for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan superhit film Vikram has once again hit the headlines. Its box office records and the positive reviews that the fans and critics showered on it made news in June when the film was released. And now, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is back in the limelight as it was screened at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with a house full of audience.

Vikram, a spinoff of director Kanagaraj's 2019 film Kaithi, had a galaxy of stars onboard.

This included Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil who played the main antagonist and an aide of Haasan's Vikram, respectively.

The film also had actor Suriya making a cameo appearance toward the end.

It was also an important project for Haasan as it marked his comeback after about four years.

Vikram was recently screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival under the Open Cinema section. The action-packed drama was officially selected by a jury to be screened under this category during the prestigious film festival. Photos and videos of Busan Cinema Center, where the movie was screened, have been going viral on social media, where the audience can be seen thronging the theater.

The megahit venture was on a rampage at the box office post-release, collecting over Rs. 442cr at the worldwide box office. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120cr, the film was bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Anirudh Ravichander composed its music while Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera. Vikram is a gangster drama that revolves around underworld drug lords and undercover cops.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Kaithi is set to be rolled out in 2023. Its lead actor Karthi, at an event in August, said it would be launched once Kanagaraj finishes his next project with Vijay. Kaithi revolved around a former inmate Dilli (Karthi), who gets entangled in a police operation to nab a drug kingpin. Details about the sequel are yet to be announced.