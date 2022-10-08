Entertainment

Despite commercial failure, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' finds love on Netflix

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is now streaming on Netflix

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha may have tanked at the box office, but it has now found love and appreciation on Netflix. The film, which was initially slated to arrive on Netflix "six months post-release," silently dropped on the streamer on Wednesday. Now, several viewers who couldn't catch it in theaters have finally watched the flick and have expressed their overwhelming love for LSC.

Context Why does this story matter?

Expectations from LSC were quite high, considering it's the official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

It also marked Khan's reunion with his 3 Idiots and Talaash co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and was also Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

However, instead of wooing audiences, it fizzled out at the box office, making the list of 2022 Bollywood disasters even longer.

Reactions Now, netizens believe 'LSC' is a 'heartwarming, faithful adaptation'

Following its Netflix premiere, several people took to Twitter to express regret over not watching LSC in theaters, calling it "beautiful," "heartwarming," and a "faithful adaptation that captures India vividly." Some cinephiles also uploaded some videos/images and heaped praises on Khan's acting, calling it "one of his best works." Interestingly, this is in contrast to the critics' reviews, which criticized Khan's performance the most.

Twitter Post Here's one such tweet from a fan

Dear Aamir Khan,



Thank you for Laal Singh Chaddha. 💙 pic.twitter.com/53ZKuzgB8T — Chaitanya (@illusionistChay) October 6, 2022

Twitter Post 'Regret not watching this in theater'

Laal Singh Chadha ! I regret for not watching this in theatre ... Really it was such a heartfelt experience watching it.

It just blew my mind I didn't think movie could be that good.

It is in such a long time that I saw something so heartfelt, soulful, and wholesome.#AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/aUUAqwgklw — dheekshith gyadari (@dheekshithgyad1) October 6, 2022

Reasons Why did 'LSC' drown so quickly at box office?

LSC was the target of a boycott campaign emanating from Kapoor Khan's previous statements about nepotism and Khan's stance about "feeling afraid in India." The clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan also impacted it. LSC also suffered from an extremely long runtime, and several viewers said it "tested their patience." Khan's expressions were also strikingly similar to his work in PK and Dhoom 3.

Information Here's everything you need to know about the drama

The Advait Chandan directorial was released on August 11 and received glowing reviews from Hollywood media, some of which called it "a superior adaptation." Notably, it was adapted to screen by Atul Kulkarni while Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao served as producers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Satyajit Pande handled the cinematography. Mona Singh and Manav Vij played supporting roles in LSC.