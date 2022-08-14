Entertainment

Akshay roped in for 2023 comedy drama 'Jolly LLB 3'?

Akshay roped in for 2023 comedy drama 'Jolly LLB 3'?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 14, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar will be seen in 'Jolly LLB 3' in 2023.

Akshay Kumar's chock-a-block calendar just got even busier. Reportedly, the actor has signed the dotted line to reprise his role as Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3. The first film in the franchise, Jolly LLB (2013), starred Arshad Warsi in the lead, while Kumar headlined Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Like the previous two installments, director Subhash Kapoor will helm the upcoming film. Details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kumar is known for churning out three-four films a year, a feat unparalleled by any other A-lister.

This year, he has already had three releases in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan.

Kumar will likely have a busy schedule in 2023, too, with Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and now, Jolly LLB 3 tentatively planned for release.

Details 'The third part will be bigger and better!'

A source confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. "Akshay, Subhash Kapoor, and Star Studios (producer) have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project." The script is reportedly locked, and the social satire drama would hit big screens in late 2023.

Information What was the plot of 'Jolly LLB 2'?

Jolly LLB 2 co-starred Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Shukla, who was also a part of the first two installments, is expected to return in the third film, too. The film followed the life of an ambitious lawyer Jolly (Kumar), who dupes a woman financially and is grief-stricken when she eventually dies by suicide. You can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Upcoming films Kumar will be seen in two more films this year

Kumar has two more releases lined up in 2022. He will be seen in the remake of Ratsasan (2018), tentatively titled Kathputli, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. It's touted to be a direct-to-OTT release and is directed by Ranjit Tewari. Additionally, Ram Setu—co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha—is slated for an October 24 release. It'll clash with Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's slice-of-life comedy drama Thank God.

Poll Which upcoming Akshay Kumar movie are you planning to watch?