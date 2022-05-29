Entertainment

Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan with 'Hridayam' remake?

Written by Isha Sharma May 29, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan might be the next star kid to be launched in Bollywood. Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar is planning to cast the 21-year-old in the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film Hridayam (2022). Star Studios will be bankrolling the project, said reports. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Johar has previously orchestrated the debut of several star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among several others.

Interestingly, Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, also marked the entry of a star kid in Mollywood: Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal.

The coming-of-age romance had opened to rave reviews and was praised for its heartfelt story that tugged at the viewers' heartstrings.

The debut 'The character is just right for Ibrahim'

Although neither Johar nor Star Studios (formerly Fox Star Studios) have announced anything, rumors are rife that this could be Khan's dream launch. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source spilled the beans, "For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim."

Looking back Johar earlier bagged 'Hridayam' remake rights

In March, Johar announced on social media that he had acquired the original Malayalam film's rights. He stated, "I am so delighted and honored to share this news with you. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, Hridayam." Notably, he had bagged the remake rights in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Know more The next actor from the Pataudi family?

Khan is currently serving as an assistant director on Johar's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Be it due to his quirky videos with his sister—Sara Ali Khan—or his outings at Mumbai's eateries, Khan constantly remains in the public eye. He also stays in the limelight for being a spitting replica of his father and netizens have repeatedly gone gaga over their uncanny resemblance.