Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot on June 9!

Written by Isha Sharma May 29, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will soon be a married couple! (Photo credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial)

After a rock-solid relationship lasting six years, actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are all set to take the plunge. The fan-favorite Kollywood couple will reportedly be tying the knot on June 9 and have started sending out wedding invitations. Although the duo initially planned to get hitched at Tirumala Tirupati Temple, the venue has been changed to a resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Details A dreamy wedding invitation

As the D-Day inches closer, the wedding preparations are on in full glory and splendor. Reportedly, the wedding invite of the high-profile couple looks straight out of an aesthetically pleasing dream and is laced with bewitching details like a blue sky and a dreamy bungalow. The wedding will presumably be a close-knit affair and witness the participation of close family members and relatives.

Digital card What does the invite say?

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the digital wedding invitation bears a small logo of the couple's initials, "WN." Making the announcement about the nuptials, it further says, "Save the date for the wedding of Nayan & Wikki. 9th June 2022. Mahabs." While details about the invitation card have been doing rounds, Nayanthara and Shivan are yet to roll out any official confirmation.

Guests Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi to attend?

Although the ceremony will supposedly be a close-knit affair with only close family members in attendance, the couple might make an exception for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, all four worked together in the recently released film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Shivan. Post the wedding, the couple might host a grand celebration in Chennai for their industry friends.

Timeline How did the much-in-love couple meet?

Shivan swept the Netrikann actor off her feet on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where she starred as the female protagonist. While they tried to keep their relationship under wraps for the better part of it, in March 2021, Shivan shared a photo of Nayanthara's engagement ring and the actor also confirmed the same later on a Tamil chat show.