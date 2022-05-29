Satyajit Ray's 'The Storyteller' adaptation: What we know so far
Legendary filmmaker and Oscar recipient Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro will be translated on the silver screen as The Storyteller. Directed by National Award winner Ananth N Mahadevan, the film will be produced by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films. Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi, and Tannishtha Chatterjee will headline it. Here's what we know about the project so far.
- Master filmmaker Ray has a distinguished presence in both Indian and international cinema and is revered for his brilliance across artistic mediums.
- His most acclaimed films include The Apu Trilogy, The Big City, and Charulata which earned him global recognition.
- Recently, a restored version of Ray's Pratidwandi (The Adversary) won hearts at the Cannes Film Festival.
- This year marks Ray's birth centenary year.
Sharing his excitement about the upcoming project, director Mahadevan said, "As part of the celebrations around the life and work of the legend Satyajit Ray, we are very happy and honored to share our own humble homage to the master storyteller." He also added that The Storyteller will be a timeless fable that probes into the lives of those who exploit and are exploited.
Mahadevan noted that Ray's subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile, despite it being a revenge story. The central plot spins around the theme of originality versus plagiarism. "An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection," commented the 71-year-old.
Tarini Khuro ("Respected Uncle Tarini") is a recurring character across about fifteen short stories penned by Ray. He is primarily present in adventure stories which also have a tinge of mysticism associated with them. The first feature film based on the character, titled Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy, was released in 2012. It was directed by Ray's son Sandip Ray.
Before this, in 2021, Netflix adapted four of the master storyteller's short stories. The eponymous anthology starring leading Bollywood actors such as Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Shweta Basu Prasad. Per Variety, at least three films inspired by his writings are also in the works, which will be jointly bankrolled by producer-director Aritra Sen's Roadshow Films and Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.