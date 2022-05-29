Entertainment

Satyajit Ray's 'The Storyteller' adaptation: What we know so far

Written by Isha Sharma May 29, 2022

Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain will headline 'The Storyteller,' based on Satyajit Ray's short story.

Legendary filmmaker and Oscar recipient Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro will be translated on the silver screen as The Storyteller. Directed by National Award winner Ananth N Mahadevan, the film will be produced by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films. Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi, and Tannishtha Chatterjee will headline it. Here's what we know about the project so far.

Context Why does this story matter?

Master filmmaker Ray has a distinguished presence in both Indian and international cinema and is revered for his brilliance across artistic mediums.

His most acclaimed films include The Apu Trilogy, The Big City, and Charulata which earned him global recognition.

Recently, a restored version of Ray's Pratidwandi (The Adversary) won hearts at the Cannes Film Festival.

This year marks Ray's birth centenary year.

Director's statement 'We are honored to share humble homage to the storyteller'

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming project, director Mahadevan said, "As part of the celebrations around the life and work of the legend Satyajit Ray, we are very happy and honored to share our own humble homage to the master storyteller." He also added that The Storyteller will be a timeless fable that probes into the lives of those who exploit and are exploited.

Themes 'An amalgamation of wit, drama, and suspense'

Mahadevan noted that Ray's subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile, despite it being a revenge story. The central plot spins around the theme of originality versus plagiarism. "An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection," commented the 71-year-old.

Titular character Know more about the central character

Tarini Khuro ("Respected Uncle Tarini") is a recurring character across about fifteen short stories penned by Ray. He is primarily present in adventure stories which also have a tinge of mysticism associated with them. The first feature film based on the character, titled Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy, was released in 2012. It was directed by Ray's son Sandip Ray.

Cinematic adaptations Ray's work continues to inspire creatives

Before this, in 2021, Netflix adapted four of the master storyteller's short stories. The eponymous anthology starring leading Bollywood actors such as Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Shweta Basu Prasad. Per Variety, at least three films inspired by his writings are also in the works, which will be jointly bankrolled by producer-director Aritra Sen's Roadshow Films and Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.