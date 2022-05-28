Entertainment

Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 12: Meet the contestants

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 28, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Meet all 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' contestants.

The reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is back for its 12th season! This time, the contestant lineup will feature some prominent celebrities who've recently made headlines. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is one of them. Most of the contestants were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to Cape Town for shooting. Meet all the participants here.

Why does this story matter?

Based on the show Fear Factor, Shetty's show follows a "survival of the fittest" narrative.

Contestants are challenged to face their phobias and the winner bags a cash prize.

This year, we will see Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande, and Erika Packard taking part.

Dilaik, Joshi, Sahejpal's weekly earning for the show revealed

Some of the new contestants have demanded big cheques for the twelfth season, said reports. Television actor Dilaik, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly charging Rs. 15-20 lakh per week. Fellow TV actor Joshi stands in second place, earning Rs. 12 lakh every week. The winner of Bigg Boss 15, Sahejpal is also reportedly charging Rs. 9 lakh weekly.

Several known TV faces are joining

Several known TV faces are joining the show. Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will appear on it. Another former Big Boss 15 contestant, Adatia is also joining the show. He was a wild card contestant. Dilwale actor Pande, who appeared on Ace of Space and MTV Fanaah, is onboard. So are choreographer Kalia (Jhalak Dikhla Jaa) and Jha (Kumkum Bhagya).

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' will air on Colors TV soon

Vajani (Nisha Aur Uske Cousins), YouTuber Zubair, and actor-model Packard will also be part of the stunt-based show. Season 11 concluded on September 26, 2021, announcing Arjun Bijlani as the winner. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vishal Aditya Singh were the first and second runners up. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will soon air on Colors TV. Its release date is yet to be announced.