Entertainment

'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' among top Oscar contenders? See Variety's predictions

'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' among top Oscar contenders? See Variety's predictions

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 08, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

'Naatu Naatu' is from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' which hit the theaters earlier this year

It looks like there's no stopping ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's mega-budget film RRR. It set the Indian box office on fire and was on a rampage internationally, too. The epic action drama has been making headlines after joining the Oscars 2023 nominations race. Now, according to Variety's predictions, the song Naatu Naatu is among the top five contenders under the Best Original Song category.

Context Why does this story matter?

RRR recently launched its Oscars campaign and filed for nominations under 14 categories.

They include Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, and VFX.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who were also part of RRR, will compete in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively, as well.

Details Which other songs are predicted to compete with 'Naatu Naatu'

According to a prediction by Variety, Naatu Naatu should enter the Oscar race under the Best Original Song category and compete with songs by Lady Gaga, Mel Brooks, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jazmine Sullivan, and Diane Warren. But we will know about it for sure only when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences releases the list of nominees under each category.

Information All you need to know about 'Naatu Naatu'

Veteran music director MM Keeravaani has composed the music tracks and background score for the Rajamouli directorial. Naatu Naatu's lyrics were penned by Chandrabose, while Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava lent their voices as the song's lead singers. The video of the song features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan competing with each other and beating all others in a fun dance competition of sorts.

Updates Song was received well during recent global screening

Recently, RRR was screened at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as part of Beyond Fest. During the screening, Naatu Naatu was reportedly well-received by fans who already watched the film. Some even gathered in front of the screen and grooved to the song when it was playing. Videos and photos of the event also made rounds on social media.