Entertainment

Big B, Rashmika's 'Goodbye' off to slow start at BO

Big B, Rashmika's 'Goodbye' off to slow start at BO

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 08, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

'Goodbye' released in theaters on October 7

Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye arrived in theaters on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is a slice-of-life drama that explores the generation gap, the faith versus science debate, and digs into the dysfunctionality that defines seemingly normal families. Despite it being Mandanna's Bollywood debut and Bachchan's loyal fanbase amassed over the years, the film has taken a slow start at the box office.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood has recently begun to venture into the genre of dramas that deal with heavy emotional stories, narrated with a dose of humor and light-heartedness.

Some examples include Seema Pahwa's Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Umesh Bist's Pagglait, and Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons.

Goodbye is in this league since it presents a commentary on grief and the varied reactions to the same in Indian society.

Performance Film has reportedly earned a little over Rs. 1cr

Multiple reports say Goodbye has reportedly collected around Rs. 1.2cr-1.5cr. Low hype and the lack of any buzz may have also contributed to the low, sluggish opening. The tickets were priced at Rs. 150 on the release day, but even that failed to attract any audience. The film is also facing intense competition from the recently released Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I.

Reason 'Goodbye' is better suited for OTT

It was already predicted that Goodbye would have a low opening and would depend heavily on word of mouth. Since people generally prefer watching big-budget actioners and fantasy films on the big screens, it will be difficult for Goodbye to draw crowds. However, it won't be surprising if it finds love on OTT, something that happened recently with Laal Singh Chaddha and Runway 34.

Upcoming films Meanwhile, here's where we will see Mandanna, Big B next

Big B has had four releases this year: Jhund, Runway 34, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and Goodbye. Next, he will be seen in Uunchai, which co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta, set to release on November 11. Mandanna, on the other hand, will co-star alongside "Thalapathy" Vijay in Varisu. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

Poll Which movie would you like to know more about?