Big news! Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sequel already on cards

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 08, 2022, 03:57 pm

'Pathaan' is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25, 2023

While fans are counting the days to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action in Pathaan, here's a development that will shoot cinephiles' excitement through the roof! Reportedly, Yash Raj Films is already planning to turn Pathaan into a full-fledged franchise, along the lines of the Salman Khan-led Tiger series. Both are part of YRF's Spy Universe. Pathaan will release on January 25.

Context Why does this story matter?

YRF's acclaimed spy universe includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3.

The Tiger franchise has witnessed tremendous commercial acclaim, and thus, it is unsurprising that Pathaan is now following suit.

Interestingly, Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan, while SRK, too, is expected to appear briefly in Tiger 3.

Sequel Here's what we know about 'Pathaan 2'

ETimes quoted a source as saying, "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film...like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries." If this turns out to be true, it will further embellish SRK's already unparalleled filmography! It will also revive YRF, which has recently suffered back-to-back failures such as Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, among others.

Recent Recently, Salman's look from 'Pathaan' reportedly got leaked

A few days ago, a photo surfaced on social media that showed two men shaking hands in an unidentified location. SRK and Salman's fan clubs claimed that this still was from Pathaan. Since the image is quite blurred, it is difficult to decipher anything from it, but it was enough to catapult everyone's excitement, and fans wrote that this would be a "whistle-worthy moment."

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Pathaan'

Notably, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also penned the script. In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film marks Khan and Padukone's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om , Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. SRK had recently dropped his look from the film.

Upcoming movies Meanwhile, take a look at SRK's lineup after 'Pathaan'

In addition to Pathaan, SRK will have two more big releases in 2023. On June 2, 2023, he will be seen in Jawan, which marks his first collaboration with director Atlee and South superstar Nayanthara. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. He is also working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, slated for a December 22, 2023 release and co-starring Taapsee Pannu.