Upasana Singh breaks silence on quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 03, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

Actor Upasana Singh has broken her silence on her departure from Kapil Sharma's show.

Veteran TV and film actor Upasana Singh has broken her silence on quitting the extremely popular and beloved The Kapil Sharma Show. She also featured in Comedy Nights With Kapil which ran on Colors TV (2013-2016). Singh, who was a key cast member along with Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, played the role of Twinkle on the show. However, she suddenly quit in 2017.

Context Why does this story matter?

The show catapulted Kapil Sharma's success and is much loved for its relatable humor and the cast members' performances.

Several A-listers have appeared on the show owing to its popularity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan, among several others from different film industries.

Singh's character was particularly loved for her antics with the guests and her perfect comic timing, too.

Revelation Singh wanted a much more challenging role

Hinting at the fact that working on the show had become a daily rigmarole, Singh recently told Bollywood Hungama, "[The show] was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do." She had also clarified her demand for a challenging role to Sharma, telling him, "Maza nahi aa raha (It's not fun anymore)."

Commercials 'I want to do roles that make me feel good'

The 48-year-old actor also stated money was never a factor in facilitating her exit from the show. Singh said, "Paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (I received a good payout because the show did extremely well)." Clarifying she hung her boots because of "dissatisfaction," Singh further said, "I only want to do roles that make me feel good."

Possible return Singh will only return if she is offered something 'substantial'

Not mincing any words in this tete-a-tete, Singh also mentioned that she still keeps in touch with Sharma and has absolutely no feud with him. "Kapil and I are very good friends. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer." Sharma hasn't reacted to her statement yet.

Singh's career She has been active in industry since mid-1980s

Long before she appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil, Singh became a household name due to her role in the 1997 film Judaai. The '90 kids will also remember her as "Kalipari" on the beloved fantasy show Sonpari. She has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Rajasthani industries, and her most popular films include Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Aitraaz, and Judwaa 2.