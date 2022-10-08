Entertainment

'GodFather' box office collection: Chiranjeevi-starrer to join Rs. 100cr club

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 08, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

'GodFather' was released on October 5

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 2022 release Acharya was supposed to be a smashing come-back for the actor to the silver screen after about three years. But it miserably failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Chiranjeevi has come back to form with a bang through his recently-released actioner GodFather. It has been performing exceptionally well and is marching toward the Rs. 100cr mark.

Before Acharya (2022), Chiru was last seen in the historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

As fans were waiting to see the megastar in action after a three-year break, a lot was expected from Acharya.

But the film tanked at the box office, which even led to some distributors staging protests.

So, a lot of expectations were riding on his latest flick, GodFather.

Released on Wednesday (October 5), early estimates suggest that GodFather grossed Rs. 10 crore on Day 3 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. After collecting Rs. 69.12cr in two days, the movie made Rs. 80cr by Day 3 at the worldwide box office. Over the weekend, it is expected that the film will touch Rs. 100cr at the worldwide box office like a cakewalk.

Apart from Chiru, the political actioner also stars Nayanthara as the megastar's half-sister. It also stars Puri Jagannadh and Satyadev in important roles. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan makes an extended cameo appearance in it. Notably, the Mohan Raja directorial is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Vivek Oberoi, among others. It was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chiru shared a video on social media and thanked Khan for being a part of GodFather. The special video came after Khan congratulated the team for the success of the film. In case you didn't know, Chiru stepped into the shoes of Mohanlal in the Telugu version of Lucifer, while Khan's role was originally played by Sukumaran in the Malayalam version.