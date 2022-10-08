Entertainment

Star-studded 'Housefull 5' to feature Akshay, Abhishek, John, Bobby, Riteish

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 08, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

'Housefull 5' is all set to be bigger and better than the previous installments

Blockbuster comedy franchise Housefull is gearing up for its fifth installment! Created by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first four parts have been headlined by different actors, though Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh have remained regular cast members. Now, Nadiadwala reportedly aspires to make Housefull 5 bigger and better by onboarding Bobby Deol (Housefull 4), Abhishek Bachchan (Housefull 3), and John Abraham (Housefull 2) as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Housefull franchise kicked off back in 2010 with Kumar, Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone.

This was followed by three spiritual sequels in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

While Sajid Khan directed the first two parts, the director duo Sajid-Farhad helmed the third.

Khan stepped down ahead of Housefull 4 after sexual harassment allegations were leveled against him.

Subsequently, Farhad Samji came on board.

Quote Nadiadwala is currently working on the story, screenplay

A source told Pinkvilla, "Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters, and he finally has the plot locked." The source also revealed that Nadiadwala is currently "finalizing the story and screenplay."

Aspirations Nadiadwala wants to bring back female leads, too

Nadiadwala will soon be finalizing a director to helm the upcoming project, too. Apart from the aforementioned male leads, he also aspires to lock all the previous female leads, hence bringing multiple actors under one roof! "Imagine the madness, confusion, and comedy of errors with so many characters in the Housefull setup. It's a house filled with actors," concluded the same source.

Prediction There are chances that 'Housefull 5' will recreate old magic

It has been proved time and again that comedy movies, more often than not, click with the audience, their silly storylines notwithstanding. Recently, Kartik Aaryan-Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 further reinstated this claim and worked exceedingly well commercially, despite its poor reviews. Since Housefull franchise is embellished with numerous A-listers, it won't be surprising if it creates a tsunami at the box office yet again.