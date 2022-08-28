Entertainment

Just Sul joins Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan'

Just Sul joins Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 28, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Social media star Just Sul will be seen in a dance sequence in 'Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan.'

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan is only getting bigger and better with each passing day! Khan recently broke the internet by unveiling his look from the highly-anticipated family entertainer, and that was enough to get netizens talking. And now, the makers have further delighted fans by onboarding popular social media influencer Just Sul to embellish the multi-starrer. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan has remained in the news for a long time, and it hasn't always been for the right reasons.

The film, previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and then Bhaijaan, has been encountering repeated delays, especially after actors Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal's abrupt departures from the project.

However, things finally seem to be moving in the right direction.

Special appearance Sul will be dancing with another viral sensation, Abdu Rozik

Sul has been roped in for a dance sequence and will be sharing the screen with Khan and another internet star Abdu Rozik. A delighted Sul expressed his gratitude toward Khan and shared his joy upon being part of the film despite having no acting background. "I can't wait to get onto the sets and floor everyone with my flawed dance moves!" said Sul.

Career Man of many talents: Sul is an engineer by profession

Reportedly, Sul is a mechanical engineer-turned-social media personality and garnered acclaim through his parody vines. He enjoys a whopping 6.2M followers on Instagram and 27.9K followers on Twitter. Sul turned into an internet sensation during the COVID-19 lockdown, and most of his content generally revolves around mimicking well-known celebrities. It will be interesting to see how his popularity helps the film's footfall.

Information Here's all we know about the film

The Farhad Samji directorial is tentatively slated to hit theaters on December 30, 2022. Pooja Hegde will be playing the leading lady in the film, while Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with it. The comedy-drama also stars south actor Venkatesh Daggubati (Anari), Siddharth Nigam (Dhoom 3), Jassie Gill (Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi), and dancer-actor-presenter Raghav Juyal (ABCD 2).