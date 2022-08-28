Entertainment

Shia LaBeouf opens up on abuse allegations: 'I f*cked up'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 28, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Shia LaBeouf talks about his allegations, takes accountability.

Troubled Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf is trying to make amends. The 36-year-old actor took accountability for the ugliness of his past acts, ranging from sexual battery to verbal and physical abuse, during a podcast hosted by actor Jon Bernthal. The chat took place nearly two years after he was slapped with a lawsuit by his ex FKA Twigs over the aforementioned allegations. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

LaBeouf and Tahliah Debrett Barnett (Twigs) met on the sets of the 2019 film Honey Boy.

Their relationship lasted for nearly a year before Twigs accused the Transformers actor of violent attacks and strangulation.

She also alleged that the actor knowingly infected her with an STD and that he would shoot stray dogs with a gun to get into his The Tax Collector character.

Accountability 'I hurt that woman,' LaBeouf said apparently referring to Twigs

"I hurt that woman," LaBeouf told Bernthal, without directly naming Twigs. "And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being." He said his purpose is to be "useful" now and even referred to the #MeToo movement and said not everyone is taking accountability.

Confession Actor has 'long list of people' to make amends to

"I f*cked up bad," the actor admitted and continued, "Like crash and burn type sh*t. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that. And I'm going to owe for the rest of my life." LaBeouf said that he had a "long list of people" to make amends to. He also admitted to cheating on every woman he had been with.

Statement LaBeouf experienced 'ego death'; said Twigs saved his life

After allegations against him went public, LaBeouf said, he wanted to "hit Twitter and be like, 'Look, I got receipts,'" and also called his accuser a "saint" who saved his life. "Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full," he said.