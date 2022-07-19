Entertainment

Five top tier horror films released in the recent past

The eerie creaking of doors, the scary travails of darkness, the unidentifiable sounds erupting from different corners of decrepit buildings—horror movies can give you nightmares for days on end. Luckily, for horror fanatics, there is no dearth of quality cinema that ranges from slasher films to sinister teen mysteries to characters under dark spells. We take a look at five recent top-tier Hollywood horror films.

#1 'A Quiet Place' (2020)

Real-life actor couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt reprised their roles in this sequel to the acclaimed A Quiet Place. The film follows the life of the Abbott family as they try to make some sense of the vicious post-apocalyptic world. Cillian Murphy played a pivotal role in the sequel and the film received favorable reviews for its consistently engaging storyline and powerful performances.

#2 'The Black Phone' (2022)

Even its poster is spine-chilling. The newest release on this list, The Black Phone is based on a short story by Joe Hill. Directed by Scott Derrickson, it revolves around an abducted teenager (Mason Thames), who uses an enigmatic phone to communicate with the past victims of his kidnapper (Ethan Hawke). The terrifying film has grossed over $100M worldwide and is currently in theaters.

#3 'Fear Street' trilogy (2021)

Starring Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Maya Hawke, and Emily Rudd, among others, the Fear Street trilogy was released on Netflix in 2021 over a course of three weeks. The Leigh Janiak films are based on RL Stine's book series. The audience loved the three films for "bringing back the slasher nostalgia of the '90s horror flicks" and for "showcasing gory deaths and camp murders."

#4 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep is a sequel to the cult classic The Shining. Based on Stephen King's 2013 namesake novel, it stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, and Carl Lumbly. The film was mostly welcomed by critics. BBC wrote in its review, "[The film is] credible in its characterization, rich in mythological detail, and touchingly sincere in its treatment of alcoholism and trauma."

#5 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' (2021)

The third film in the critically and commercially loved The Conjuring series, The Devil Made Me Do It was directed by Michael Chaves. Starring Vera Farmiga, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Patrick Wilson, it dazzled the audiences and grossed $206M. Warner Bros. is expected to soon greenlight the fourth installment and expand The Conjuring universe. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.