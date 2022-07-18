Entertainment

Suriya's birthday: 'Soorarai Pottru,' 'Jai Bhim' to get theatrical release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 18, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Suriya celebrates his birthday this week and there's a special present for his fans.

Tamil actor Suriya's superhit films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the actor's birthday is just around the corner, the two films will be screened in a few Tamil Nadu theaters this week (from July 22 to July 24). Suriya will turn 47 on Saturday (July 23).

Context Why does this story matter?

Both Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were critically acclaimed films and received tremendous positive responses from fans and critics alike.

The former was even in the Oscar race while the latter received the attention of fans across the globe.

So, this news of the films screening in cinema halls comes as an exciting one to the admirers of the actor.

Details 'Soorarai Pottru' is a biographical drama directed by Sudha Kongara

Soorarai Pottru, helmed by Sudha Kongara, is a biographical drama based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. It also starred Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, and Urvashi in pivotal roles. Its Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar in the lead role is currently under production.

Information All you need to know about 'Jai Bhim'

TJ Gnanavel-directed Jai Bhim is based on real-life events, which had Suriya playing a lawyer. The film focused on the lawyer fighting for the basic rights of the people from the oppressed community in Tamil Nadu. It revolved around a chilling incident where a person from an oppressed community got falsely accused of theft, endured custodial torture, and eventually died.

Updates Meanwhile, Madras High Court gave order regarding 'Jai Bhim' controversy

Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu's Vanniyar Sangam filed a case against Suriya, Jyotika, and Gnanavel for the alleged misrepresentation of the Vanniyar community in Jai Bhim last year. On Monday, Madras High Court heard the case and issued an order that no strict action should be taken against the accused until the impending petitions are heard. The next hearing is set for Thursday.