'Haddi': Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals daughter's reaction to his transgender look

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 29, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing dual roles in 'Haddi.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known as an acting chameleon who slips under the skin of any character, is making headlines due to his role in the upcoming film Haddi. The first-look poster, unveiled last week, received immense spotlight, where Siddiqui, cross-dressed as a woman, looked unrecognizable. Siddiqui has now spoken about the ambitious film and revealed what his daughter thought of his character.

Although most of the details about the film are still scarce, Haddi has been making a lot of noise due to Siddiqui's look.

Several netizens even pointed out the uncanny resemblance with actor Archana Puran Singh, and this comparison between the duo sparked a memefest online.

Moreover, this will be the first time Siddiqui will be seen playing a full-fledged transgender character.

Revelation Siddiqui's daughter wasn't initially happy to see him this way

While speaking to Bombay Times, the 48-year-old revealed that initially, his daughter wasn't pleased to see him decked up as a woman. However, she eventually came around when she realized that the look was for a film. Siddiqui also quipped that he has finally understood why female actors take longer in vanity vans since they need to take care of nails, hair, makeup, etc.

Process 'Getting the internal thought process right is important,' said Siddiqui

The Badlapur actor also spoke about getting the character's psyche right and how instrumental it is to completely live it. Siddiqui said, "My concern is to get the internal thought process right. What do women think? What do they want? Your perception, outlook toward life as a woman is bound to be different and that is the most difficult part about Haddi for me."

Backlash Meanwhile, 'Haddi' is being targeted for being 'non-inclusive'

Though Siddiqui is receiving acclaim for breathing life into the character, the makers are also receiving flak for the lack of inclusivity. A section of people is enraged that the lead character is being portrayed by a cis-heterosexual person. For instance, filmmaker Onir (without naming Haddi), expressed his displeasure at the casting and wondered why the film doesn't have a trans actor.

Twitter Post Read Onir's entire tweet here

NOOOOO tell me I perceived it all wrong . Not another film portraying a transgender and scary blood thirsty killer … and of course does not have a trans actor playing the role . — iamOnir (@IamOnir) August 26, 2022

Information Here's all we know about 'Haddi'

Touted to be a revenge drama, Haddi has been helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has previously been a second unit director in Netflix's AK vs AK and Sacred Games. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor will be seen portraying dual roles in the film. It's being produced by Zee Studios and is slated to release next year, though the date is still under wraps.