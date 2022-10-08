Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Richie Mehta, Anurag Kashyap join Awedacious Originals' slate

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 08, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

19 movies and series are part of the slate.

In an exciting piece of news, global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richie Mehta, and Anurag Kashyap are now part of the upcoming slate of Awedacious Originals. To note, the production company, Awedacious, is led by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, who have previously collaborated on Netflix's Delhi Crime as its producer and associate producer, respectively. Read on to know more details.

#1 Chopra Jonas to present a documentary

As a part of the collaboration, Chopra Jonas, through her production label Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as the presenter of a documentary centered on Srishti Bakshi, titled WOMB (Women of my Billion). It will narrate Bakshi's foot journey—of 3,800km over 240 days—from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Notably, WOMB was recently announced as the winner in the Changemaker category at the UN SDG Action Awards.

#2 Mehta is filming a documentary on illegal mining

Mehta spoke to Variety about his upcoming project for the Awedacious Originals' slate. Presently, he is filming an untitled documentary on illegal mining for Awedacious. He said, "I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Apoorva again, she has proven time and time again to support my vision, work alongside me to execute it, and brings passion, fervor, and dedication to everything she touches."

#3 Kashyap will be helming a true crime series

Kashyap, on the other hand, will helm a true crime series as part of the slate. The project is currently in the pre-production process. The yet-to-be-titled series is set to land on a global OTT platform. "It's a very exciting true crime series," Kashyap told Variety about the project. "I'm a big fan of what they [Bakshi-Thyagarajan] pulled off with Delhi Crime," he added.

Details Other significant projects in the slate

Awedacious has 19 projects in development. This includes Wakhri, a Pakistani Urdu feature. A Malayalam thriller titled Dhanya, which is based on cybercrime, is also a part of the slate. It stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role and is directed by Leena Manimekalai. "Dhanya will be our first brainchild [with Bakshi-Thyagarajan]...I can't wait to experience the alchemy of our collaboration," Manimekalai told Variety.