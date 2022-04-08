Entertainment

'RRR': List of records broken by 'India's Biggest Blockbuster'

'RRR': List of records broken by 'India's Biggest Blockbuster'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 08, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead

The latest SS Rajamouli release, RRR has emerged to be a massive success, having apparently earned a whopping Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide within two weeks of its release. Right from its opening day, the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-led extravaganza has been winning fans' hearts. Team RRR has dubbed it as "India's biggest blockbuster" and let's see what all records it has already broken.

Beginning Day 1: Biggest pan-India opener

The period film broke multiple records on Day 1 itself. With the gross of Rs. 165.50cr, it claimed to become the biggest pan-India opener. Of this, Rs. 110cr gross came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, becoming the highest day one earner in this circuit too. Coming with around Rs. 240cr gross worldwide, RRR also became the biggest opener for an Indian movie globally.

Opening weekend Day 3: Became highest-earning film globally

Followed by a humongous opening came a bumper opening weekend. Within three days of its release (by March 27), RRR earned an impressive Rs. 490cr, thereby becoming the highest-earning film in the world that weekend, crossing The Batman. However, it was less than Baahubali: The Conclusion's record, which stood at Rs. 526cr, making it the all-time best opening weekend by an Indian film.

Territorial Highest-grosser ever in Andhra, Telangana

The success of the Telugu venture is unparalleled when it comes to its business in the southern states. RRR minted Rs. 100cr from the Nizam territory, scripting history (as the first film to cross double figures in a single territory/state). It became the highest-grossing movie ever (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) by overtaking Baahubali: The Conclusion with Rs. 311cr earnings in just 10 days.

Current Second Hindi film to cross Rs. 200cr post-pandemic

On Monday, RRR became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing PK's lifetime collection of Rs. 832cr worldwide. RRR Hindi version alone has crossed the Rs. 200cr mark. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the total collection of the Hindi version was Rs. 208.59cr in India on Friday. With this, RRR became only the second Hindi movie to hit a double century after the pandemic.