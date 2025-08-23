iOS 26 to fix THIS annoying issue for AirPods users

Apple 's upcoming iOS 26 update will bring a new feature for AirPod users. The update aims to solve the problem of music automatically switching to other Bluetooth devices. It introduces a new setting called 'Keep Audio with Headphones,' which can be found in the AirPlay & Continuity settings. This feature will ensure uninterrupted listening on AirPods, making it a welcome addition for many users.

Update highlights Design changes and new tools The iOS 26 update also comes with a bunch of new tools and design changes. These include the new "Liquid Glass" look, a revamped Camera app, and several useful additions to the Message and Phone apps. However, as is often the case with Apple updates, some of the most useful features are usually not highlighted during WWDC announcements but are discovered by developers and early adopters when beta versions are released.

Feature details Addressing an annoyance The new setting in iOS 26, "Keep Audio with Headphones," addresses a common annoyance when streaming music to AirPods or other wireless headphones. The problem occurs when you connect your car's speaker system or a Bluetooth speaker, automatically switching the music from your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to another Bluetooth device. This can be frustrating as users then have to manually switch it back through their iPhone's Bluetooth settings.

Functionality How to enable the setting The "Keep Audio with Headphones" setting ensures that if you're playing music on your AirPods and then connect a second Bluetooth device while this feature is enabled, the music won't automatically switch. Instead, it will continue playing on your AirPods. By default, this setting may be disabled, but can be activated by going to Settings > General > AirPlay & Continuity and toggling on Keep Audio with Headphones.