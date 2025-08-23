You can soon resume Android apps directly on Windows 11
What's the story
Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 11 that will allow users to continue using Android apps directly from their PCs. The capability is being gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. It currently only supports the Spotify app. The feature was first demonstrated during a Build 2025 demo.
User experience
How to use the new feature
To try out the new feature, users need to link their Android phone with their PC and open a song on Spotify's mobile app. Windows 11 will then show a "Resume from your phone" notification next to the Spotify icon and an option to "Continue on this PC." Clicking on this notification opens Spotify's desktop app (or prompts for installation if not already installed) and continues playing the same song on the computer.
Future plans
Feature could eventually support other apps and activities
While Microsoft has not revealed how it plans to expand this feature, it could be useful for users wanting to continue activities started on their phone, such as reading an article or writing an email, on their computer. The feature is similar to Apple's Handoff on macOS, which allows users to continue activities across different devices in the Apple ecosystem.