You can soon resume Android apps directly on Windows 11

User experience

How to use the new feature

To try out the new feature, users need to link their Android phone with their PC and open a song on Spotify's mobile app. Windows 11 will then show a "Resume from your phone" notification next to the Spotify icon and an option to "Continue on this PC." Clicking on this notification opens Spotify's desktop app (or prompts for installation if not already installed) and continues playing the same song on the computer.