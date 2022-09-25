Entertainment

'Pathaan': SRK flaunts raw, chiseled body in brand new look!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 25, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

SRK has shared his first proper look from 'Pathaan.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@iamsrk)

We are just four months away from Pathaan's release! To build up the hype, Shah Rukh Khan has now provided us a proper glance at his look from the upcoming spy-thriller. Previously, the first-look posters of the lead actors—SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham—received a terrific response on social media. The Siddharth Anand directorial is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018). While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will end with Pathaan, the first of his three films scheduled for 2023!

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

Update SRK raised the mercury with a shirtless photo!

After making fans wait almost the entire day for a Pathaan update, SRK finally took to social media on Sunday afternoon to share a photo with a witty caption. "Me also waiting for Pathaan (sic)," he wrote, raising the mercury in a shirtless photo. With his chiseled body, drool-worthy abs, a faint tattoo, and popping-out veins, SRK surely looks ready to break some bones.

Recent Meanwhile, DP has started dubbing for the film

A few days ago, leading lady Padukone posted on social media that she has kick-started her dubbing session for Pathaan. She had uploaded a photo that featured a microphone and a book that looked like the dialogue script of the movie. To recall, the Piku actor's look from the movie was shared in July, which presented her in a slick, fiery action avatar.

Twitter Post Here's the much-awaited photo

Me to My Shirt today:

‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….

Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,

Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film marks Padukone's fourth collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om , Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Produced by Khan's decades-long-collaborator Yash Raj Films, it is part of their spy-thriller universe. Director Anand has also written its script. After Pathaan, SRK has Jawan and Dunki slated for release next year.