'Pathaan': SRK flaunts raw, chiseled body in brand new look!
We are just four months away from Pathaan's release! To build up the hype, Shah Rukh Khan has now provided us a proper glance at his look from the upcoming spy-thriller. Previously, the first-look posters of the lead actors—SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham—received a terrific response on social media. The Siddharth Anand directorial is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.
- Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018). While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.
- This excruciating wait will end with Pathaan, the first of his three films scheduled for 2023!
- There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!
After making fans wait almost the entire day for a Pathaan update, SRK finally took to social media on Sunday afternoon to share a photo with a witty caption. "Me also waiting for Pathaan (sic)," he wrote, raising the mercury in a shirtless photo. With his chiseled body, drool-worthy abs, a faint tattoo, and popping-out veins, SRK surely looks ready to break some bones.
A few days ago, leading lady Padukone posted on social media that she has kick-started her dubbing session for Pathaan. She had uploaded a photo that featured a microphone and a book that looked like the dialogue script of the movie. To recall, the Piku actor's look from the movie was shared in July, which presented her in a slick, fiery action avatar.
Me to My Shirt today:— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022
‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….
Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,
Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA
In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film marks Padukone's fourth collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Produced by Khan's decades-long-collaborator Yash Raj Films, it is part of their spy-thriller universe. Director Anand has also written its script. After Pathaan, SRK has Jawan and Dunki slated for release next year.