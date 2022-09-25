Entertainment

'Jawan' satellite rights bagged by ZEE, digital rights by Netflix

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 25, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

SRK's 'Jawan' will hit the theaters on June 2, 2023.

One of the three films in Shah Rukh Khan's kitty releasing next year, Jawan has a lot riding on it. It marks director Atlee's maiden collaboration with SRK, and efforts are also on to make it a pan-India project by bringing Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi onboard. In the latest development, ZEE has reportedly bagged Jawan's satellite rights, while Netflix has acquired its digital rights.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been waiting to get more updates on the SRK starrer.

Khan will finally return to the big screen in a lead role next year—nearly five years after Aanand L Rai's film Zero (2018).

Jawan's teaser, released in June, had set the internet ablaze, and Khan was lauded for his fiery action avatar and menacing look.

Update 'Jawan' has already earned Rs. 250cr pre-release!

The action entertainer's all India satellite rights have been bagged by the ZEE network, while the film has locked a deal with Netflix and will land on the OTT giant after completing its theatrical run. Reportedly, the companies shelled out a total of Rs. 250cr collectively to acquire these rights, which means Jawan is on its way to becoming a mega profitable venture.

Recent Will Vijay join the cast of 'Jawan' soon?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, SRK and "Thalapathy" Vijay graced Atlee's birthday party. Since the three towering figures of contemporary Indian cinema were photographed together, it immediately led to rumors about Vijay playing a role in Jawan. Vijay is a frequent collaborator of Atlee and has worked with him in Mersal, Bigil, and Theri. If this comes to pass, Jawan will be even bigger and better!

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Jawan'

The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in the film and will play SRK's wife. Rana Daggubati is rumored to play a brief but pivotal role as well.