'Jawan': Will we see Vijay in SRK's next with Atlee?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 23, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee.

Director Atlee took to his Twitter space and shared a photo on Thursday with superstars Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as they took part in his birthday celebrations. The post has made fans speculate if Vijay will play a role in SRK's upcoming film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee. Read on to know more about the latest development.

Context Why does this story matter?

When it was announced, the collaboration between SRK and Atlee took the internet by storm.

A frequent collaborator of Vijay, Atlee is known for his blockbuster hits in Tamil like Mersal, Theri, etc.

If this speculation about Vijay's onboarding in SRK's next turns out to be true, it would be an unexpected surprise to the fans.

Let's wait and see if it happens.

Twitter post Here's what Atlee wrote along with the photo

In the photo shared by Atlee on Twitter, the filmmaker can be seen with Vijay and King Khan where all of them opted for all-black outfits. He captioned the photo, "What more can I ask on my [birthday], the best [birthday] ever [with] my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy (my brother, my Thalapathy) @actorvijay (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Atlee's tweet

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Details All you need to know about 'Jawan'

Earlier, Khan had revealed an intriguing first look of his character where his face was bruised up and covered in bandages. Jawan is scheduled to hit the box office on June 2, 2023, and it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Deepika Padukone and Rana Daggubati are also rumored for cameo appearances.

Information Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in 'Varisu'

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen on the big screens in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu aka Vaarisudu co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Popular Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has directed the movie, which will hit theaters in January 2023 as a Pongal/Sankranti special. He also has a film that is to be directed by his Master filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

