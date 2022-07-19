Entertainment

Plot details to first looks, here's all about SRK's 'Dunki'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

Everything we know about Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki.'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing in action for the last four years. While he made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the superstar has also been busy shooting for his upcoming film Dunki in London. The movie will hit theaters in December 2023. Until then, here's all you need to know about SRK's upcoming project.

Context Why does this story matter?

SRK's last film before the hiatus was the 2018 romantic film Zero.

Four years later, he announced his return with a slew of exciting new projects.

As for Dunki, it also marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani (Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots).

The film is said to be based on the concept of "Donkey Flight," an illegal method to enter a country.

Recent update SRK's look from sets of 'Dunki' in London were leaked

SRK was papped while entering the Mumbai airport this weekend. He was leaving for London to shoot the film's sequence there. Eager fans of the actor also leaked a photo of him from the sets of Dunki in London last Sunday. The leaked photo went viral in no time. Khan was seen dressed in casual clothing surrounded by the film's crew.

Co-star Shoot began in May; Taapsee Pannu to co-star

On May 12, we reported Dunki had gone on floors after a group photo featuring SRK and Hirani went viral online. Earlier, King Khan announced his film in a humorous clip back in April. And, speaking of the casting, the immigration drama will also star actor Taapsee Pannu. This would be the first time that the two actors will be sharing screen space together.

Twitter Post Catch the 'Dunki' announcement video here

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Projects Other exciting projects in the pipeline for SRK

While Dunki is eyeing a December 22 release next year, there are a couple of other interesting projects in the pipeline for SRK. He will star in Siddharth Anand's film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which will release on January 25, 2023. Khan also has Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023.