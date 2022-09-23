Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntalam' finally locks release date

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 23, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

'Shaakuntalam' has received its release date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several exciting projects in the lineup, one of them being Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam. On Friday, the makers of the multilingual venture announced its release date. Shaakuntalam will receive a theatrical premiere on November 4 this year. Along with this announcement, a new motion poster was also revealed. Here is more about the upcoming mythological project.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most established and bankable actors in South Indian cinema, Prabhu has delivered consequent hits in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Her stint in the hit Hindi OTT show The Family Man 2 further elevated her popularity on a pan-Indian scale.

Thereby, Prabhu has become a dependable figure to lead multilingual ventures on her own.

Understandably, expectations are huge from Shaakuntalam.

Taking to her social media handles, Prabhu made the announcement on Friday morning. On Twitter, her post read: "November 4th it is. Thank you for the love..You have always been my strength..#Shaakuntalam (sic)." Coming to the motion poster, credits rolled against the backdrop of a massive royal palace with triumphant music playing in the background. It also gave a look at the leads.

Plot Dev Mohan is the male lead

The mythological drama film is based on a play by the same name by Kalidasa. While Prabhu plays the titular character, actor Dev Mohan will essay the character of the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyant. The recently released poster gave us a glimpse of the leads in their character-appropriate attire. Shaakuntalam has been produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations and Neelima Guna.

Twitter Post Check out the motion poster here

Information Allu Arjun's daughter will play the role of Prince Bharata

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the Telugu venture will be released in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Notably, actor Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will essay the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant. The rest of the cast comprises Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Madhubala, Gautami, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Do you know? Prabhu has numerous titles in her kitty

Earlier this month, the teaser for Prabhu's sci-fi thriller Yashoda was dropped. Apart from that, she has Arrangements Of Love, Kushi, and Citadel in store. And, if reports hold true, the actor will mark her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dinesh Vijan's vampire film.