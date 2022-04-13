Entertainment

'Beast' gets leaked online, just hours after theatrical launch

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 13, 2022, 09:30 pm 2 min read

'Beast' became the latest victim of piracy

The ugly menace of piracy continues to rear its head. And, it has found its latest target in pan-Indian release Beast. The Vijay-led hostage thriller hit theaters across India and abroad on Wednesday (April 13), and has been raking in viewers in huge numbers. However, just hours after its launch, it was found that Beast has been leaked online by pirating websites.

Context Why does this story matter?

Piracy has been one of the biggest enemies of the movie business.

After big-screen releases came back following a two-year pandemic-induced break, they need good earnings and support more than ever now.

Yet, pirating films is continuing unabated.

Recent South Indian biggies like Pushpa, Radhe Shyam, RRR, and Valimai have all faced this.

And, this won't go away without better regulation and punishment infrastructure.

Details Movie is now available for free download

As per reports, Beast was leaked online by multiple piracy sites, including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Torrentz. This means individuals can simply visit these sites and download the entire movie free of charge. While it is a Tamil-language release, the film has been dubbed in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Reportedly, pirated versions of dubbed releases are also available online.

Social media Upset fans urged others not to watch leaked version online

Beast is backed by Sun Pictures. While the producers and distributors would be naturally upset with the development, fans of Thalapathy are also angry at the leak. Many devoted followers of Vijay were seen urging fellow fans to not leak or watch leaked clips or the entire film on social media. They opined it would be a disservice to Vijay and the production team.

Film Don't miss out on experiencing 'Beast' in cinema halls though

Coming to the film, Beast tells the story of ex-R&AW agent Veeraraghavan (Vijay), who finds himself in an unexpected hostage situation. In our review, we wrote the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial is a typical masala film that strictly revolves around the leading man. So, Vijay fans, make sure to catch the film in cinema halls. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.