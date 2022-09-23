Entertainment

'Babli Bouncer,' 'Hush Hush': Watch these OTT titles this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 23, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

Take a look at new movies and series you can watch this weekend.

September has given us several new releases and in the upcoming week, more is still on the cards. But when it comes to OTT platforms, this month has been rather dry compared to the previous months of the year. As the weekend is almost here, we have come up with a list of fresh titles that you can watch on OTT this weekend.

#1 'Babli Bouncer'

The wait is finally over! Tamannaah Bhatia's Babli Bouncer arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla will appear in supporting roles in the film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. According to the makers, the story set in a real "bouncer town" of India, Asola-Fatehpur Beri, will be about a female bouncer played by Bhatia.

#2 'Hush hush'

Juhi Chawla's OTT debut Hush Hush arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Also starring Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shanana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, the film is directed by Tanuja Chandra. The seven-episode series will revolve around "the lives of five women [that] intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives."

#3 'Dahmer- Monster: The Jaffrey Dahmer Story'

Netflix's limited series Dahmer- Monster: The Jaffrey Dahmer Story traces the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's life through the eyes of his many victims. It has 10 episodes that will narrate his life starting from his birth in 1960, his final capture in 1991, and his subsequent murder while in prison in 1994. Carl Franklin, Paris Barclay, and Janet Mock have directed the episodes.

#4 'Dynasty' Season 5

The fifth season of Dynasty will begin streaming on Netflix on Saturday. The complete series will be available on the OTT platform for fans around the world. This will mark the series' final season. The American drama is based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name. Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, and Elaine Hendrix play important roles in the series.