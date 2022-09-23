Entertainment

Friday box office clash: 'Chup' vs 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 23, 2022, 04:10 am

These two films are set to clash in cinemas on Friday.

Two highly-awaited Bollywood suspense drama thrillers are all set to clash at the box office this Friday, September 23. These are R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist and Kookie Gulati's Dhokha: Round D Corner. Both films boast intriguing, fast-paced storylines and are embellished with several known names from the industry. Here's all you need to know about both movies.

'Chup' Know more about 'Chup's plot, cast details

Chup is fronted by Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt. It is touted to be an "ode to the sensitive artiste" Guru Dutt and draws heavily from his classic film Kagaaz Ke Phool. It is centered around a "critics' killer" who specifically targets and mutilates the bodies of film critics who don't give favorable reviews to movies and trash filmmakers' work.

'Dhokha' Know more details about 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'

Suspense drama Dhokha: Round D Corner stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar in the lead. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will be a multi-perspective story based on an urban couple and will revolve around a day in the couple's life. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma have bankrolled the project under the T-Series film production banner.

Early reviews What do early reviews for both the films say?

A first, Chup was first shown to the general public on September 20 in 10 cities across India, absolutely free of cost. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and people have praised it for its "gripping, surprising narrative." On the other hand, some critics have watched Dhokha and have hailed its "watertight suspense story" and "unexpected twists and turns that keep one hooked."

Advance collections 'Chup' seems to have taken the lead at the moment

Since the films are premiering on National Cinema Day, the tickets are priced at Rs. 75. This, in turn, means that there will be heavy footfalls in both movies. Per Box Office India, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is expected to earn around Rs. 2 crore on its first day. Dhokha: Round D Corner has reportedly earned Rs. 63L through advance bookings.