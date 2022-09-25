Entertainment

From 'You' to 'The Crown': Highlights from Netflix's TUDUM event

From 'You' to 'The Crown': Highlights from Netflix's TUDUM event

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 25, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

Netflix has announced numerous new shows and films during its mega fan event TUDUM.

Netflix's TUDUM global fan event, held on Saturday (September 24), had something for everyone! From release date announcements to behind-the-scenes footage to some hilarious bloopers and exciting new teasers, the OTT giant left us wanting more! Some of the major announcements include the Bridgerton spinoff, You Season 4, and The Crown Season 5 release dates, among others. Here are the top TUDUM 2022 highlights.

'You' Psychological thriller 'You' will be back, but next year

The highly acclaimed binge-worthy psychological thriller series You—starring Penn Badgley—is heading toward its fourth season. Its first part will premiere on February 10, while the second installment will arrive on March 10. A brief teaser has also revealed that Joe Goldberg (Badgley) will now be hunting his next victims in London, where he'll don a new personality as Professor Jonathan Moore! We can't wait!

Twitter Post Watch 'You' Season 4 teaser here

Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore.



Careful Marienne... you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/D0fXsg1hQL — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

'The Witcher' A prequel series to 'The Witcher' was announced

The Henry Cavill-led fantasy adventure drama The Witcher will return to the streamer for the third season in the summer of 2023. Netflix hasn't announced a release date yet. In addition, a prequel to the main series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin has also been announced and will premiere on Christmas this year. Minnie Driver (Sleepers) will also be seen in the show.

'The Crown' 'The Crown' Season 5 will land on November 9

Globally hit drama series The Crown is all set to keep you company from November 9 onward. The fifth season will be headlined by Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West, among others. This season will reportedly underline Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the treatment of late Princess Diana. The story will be told across 10 episodes.

'Bridgerton' 'Bridgerton' has teased an upcoming spinoff series!

One of the most successful shows in the history of Netflix, Bridgerton is set to have a third season soon. In a teaser, we saw Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Nicola Coughlan preparing for the upcoming episodes. TUDUM also amped up the audience's excitement by announcing Bridgerton's spinoff series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. This prequel will be headlined by India Amarteifio (Sex Education).

Twitter Post Here's your sneak peek into the spinoff

When Charlotte met George, a Ton love story began. It is with great pleasure to share a first look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a new series from Shonda Rhimes coming soon. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/hHp6ECYBJP — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 24, 2022

Other noteworthy titles 'Slumberland,' 'Extraction 2,' 'Enola Holmes 2' will release soon

That's not all! Mystery thriller series 1899 will debut on Netflix on November 17, while the second season of Hellbound, the third season of Lupin, Naomi Watts' The Watcher, and sequels to Enola Holmes and Extraction were also announced. New film announcements include Jamie Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone, Jennifer Lopez's The Mother, Jason Momoa's Slumberland, and Reese Witherspoon's Your Place or Mine, among others.