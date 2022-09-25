Entertainment

Netflix unveils first look of Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone'

Sep 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt is debuting in Hollywood with 'Heart of Stone.'

Netflix's international mega fan event TUDUM unfurled all the surprises it had up its sleeve on Saturday. The streamer announced a flurry of new shows and movies and also released some behind-the-scenes footage from numerous upcoming projects. One of these is the highly awaited action film Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Previously, several Bollywood actors, including the late Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have been lauded for their work in noted Hollywood projects.

Bhatt's foray into Hollywood through this venture, thus, is an exciting development.

What's even more fascinating is, Bhatt shot for the high-octane action sequences during her pregnancy!

The Tom Harper directorial will release on Netflix in 2023.

First look 'Heart of Stone is a super grounded, raw action thriller'

Netflix unveiled a 1:22-minute-long teaser, packed to the brim with numerous fast-paced action and chase sequences and the lead cast's experiences with the film. Gadot described the film as "extremely epic" and a "super grounded, raw action thriller," while Dornan exclaimed, "It's so big scale!" On the other hand, Alia Bhatt said that the audience will "feel for" and "really connect with the characters."

Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/8nfQg3Vt0Q — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Heart of Stone'

In the film, Bhatt will be playing the role of Keya Dhawan, while Gal Gadot and Dornan will be seen as Rachel Stone and Parker, respectively. Gadot's character is a CIA agent, "the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset." The patchwork and post-production work is reportedly currently going on.

Upcoming movies Bhatt has got her hands full!

Meanwhile, Bhatt has had three releases this year: Gangubhai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. She also had an extended cameo in RRR. Next year, she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Bhatt will also reprise her role in Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev.

