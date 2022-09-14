Entertainment

'Brahmastra' sequel aiming for December 2025 release, reveals Ayan Mukerji

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 14, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' hit the theaters on September 9. We'll have to wait for a while for its sequel.

After making us wait for about a decade, the ambitious Bollywood movie Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva hit the theaters on September 9. Director Ayan Mukerji earlier revealed that the film will be turned into a franchise. And we have an update about the second part, namely, Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. Mukerji said recently that the makers are aiming to release the second film by December 2025.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva features an ensemble of star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in main roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance.

While the makers made us wait for over five years to watch the visual extravaganza, the update about their plan to release the second part sooner has come as an exciting one.

Quote Here's what Mukerji said about the second part's release

Revealing that the team is eying a 2025 release, Mukerji said, "We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now." "It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time part one took. But now we have also learned how to make these kinds of films," the director added.

Anticipation Who will be brought on board the second installment?

Several names have been making the rounds when it comes to the second part's cast. This includes Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. It's also anticipated that Kapoor might play a double role in the sequel. However, nothing is official yet. About the casting, Mukerji said, "I can't tell you who Dev is. When the time is right, I will announce."

Information How is 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' performing?

Meanwhile, the first part is being lauded for the jaw-dropping visuals and VFX even though the film is receiving mixed to negative reviews for other aspects. Breaking the failure streak of Bollywood, the fantasy drama has already touched the Rs. 150cr mark at the Indian box office. According to reports, it has made Rs. 150.50cr after successfully running in the halls for five days.

