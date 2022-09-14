Entertainment

Exciting new Disney+ Hotstar titles to watch out for

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 14, 2022

Titles arriving on Disney+ Hotstar.

The D23 Expo brought with it a slew of releases and trailers for exciting titles that will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon. From a brand new reboot of the Mahabharat series to other thriller, crime, and comedy titles, the announcements were endless! However, while we wait for the new releases to drop, we've got a list of titles that you can watch until then.

#1 'Andor'

Andor, starring Diego Luna as the titular hero, is a prequel to the film Rogue One, which was released in 2016. The timeline of this Star Wars series is set five years ahead of the events that unfolded in Rogue One. In an interview, Luna described the series as a story about the "awakening of a revolutionary." Andor will stream from September 21.

#2 'Dahan: Raakan ka Rahasya'

Disney+ Hotstar announced a new original series titled Dahan that stars actors Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. "A disgraced IAS officer sets out to vindicate herself and takes up a strange case in Shilaspura, a land with occult practices," reads the series' logline. All episodes of Dahan: Raakan ka Rahasya will begin streaming from Friday (September 16).

#3 'Babli Bouncer'

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming comedy-drama flick Babli Bouncer is touted to be a fictional coming-of-age story about a female bouncer set in the real "bouncer town" of India, Asola-Fatehpur Beri. The film showcases Bhatia in an all-new light as she essays one of her most varied characters to date. Bhatia's journey as Babli Bouncer will drop on the streamer on September 23.

#4 'Prey'

Dan Trachtenberg's directorial Prey premiered on Hulu on August 5. The film is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise after Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's powerful presence launched the series back in 1987. However, the reboot presented a fresh take on the franchise and was lauded for its exceptional storyline and cinematography. Prey is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7.

#5 'The Simpsons'

The Simpsons was another title that was recently announced by Disney+ Hotstar which will be back for its 33rd season! To commemorate Disney+ Day (September 8), a new short from the hit animated series titled Welcome to the Club was dropped on the streamer. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar also announced that the comedy series will be available to stream from October 5.