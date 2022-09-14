Entertainment

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's next: Everything we know so far

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 14, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's upcoming pan-Indian project will be launched in January 2023 on a grand scale.

Two of the strongest forces of Indian cinema are set to join hands for an ambitious project. Yes, it's the movie that will see Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli collaborating for the first time. Even before its launch, it has created a strong buzz. Recently, the Baahubali filmmaker made an announcement about the project. On that note, here's all we know about the movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babu is one of the top stars of Tollywood and he has a strong fanbase in other belts too, such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli recently gained global attention after his historical magnum opus RRR was lauded by fans, critics, and celebrities across the world.

So, obviously, their collaborative project is an important one in showbiz.

Genre Rajamouli recently revealed the film's genre

During an interaction in Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rajamouli spoke about the project with Babu and revealed its genre. He said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure." Further adding to the anticipation, the filmmaker said, "It's going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots."

Quote Here's what Babu said about the movie

Babu, earlier, opened up about the movie and revealed that they were aiming for a pan-Indian release. He said, "It's a dream come true for me to work with [Rajamouli]. It's going to be physically demanding and I'm really excited about it. It's going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."

Details Babu is being trained by Lloyd Stevens for physical transformation

Hearsay has that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has hired famous fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens to prepare for his role and is getting rigorous training for a physical transformation. To recall, Stevens was the one who trained Jr. NTR for his role as Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's recent outing RRR. He has also trained Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and John Abraham in the past.

Information Film to be launched in January

The film will be launched in January 2023 on a grand scale to attract national attention. However, its shoot may be delayed as the production is planned on a grand budget and with extravagant visual effects. V Vijayendra Prasad will write the adventure drama. Meanwhile, Babu will be next seen in the yet-to-be-titled flick that is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.