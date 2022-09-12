Entertainment

How much did Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor charge for 'Brahmastra'?

How much did Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor charge for 'Brahmastra'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 12, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' hit the theaters on September 9.

Within a week of its release, Bollywood biggie Brahmastra is marching towards success as it has already collected more than Rs. 200cr at the global box office. The highly awaited, ambitious project of Ayan Mukerji hit the theaters on September 9, after about 10 years of its inception. Naturally, fans are curious about the remuneration of the star cast and crew. Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the lead roles, while Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna played the supporting roles along with Mouni Roy as the antagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance.

The most expensive Bollywood film of recent times, Brahmastra was reportedly made on a whopping Rs. 400cr.

So, it is important to know the salary of the cast and crew.

Key players Bhatt, Kapoor, Roy's remunerations

Kapoor played the role of Shiva who possesses the power of "Agni" in the fantasy adventure epic. He has reportedly charged Rs. 25-30cr for the film. Bhatt played a character named Isha, who is the romantic interest of Shiva. According to reports, she charged Rs. 10-12cr for her role in Brahmastra. The movie's main antagonist played by Roy was paid Rs. 3cr.

Supporting cast Here's what Bachchan and Nagarjuna were paid

Big B played the role of Guru in Brahmastra, who trains Kapoor's character to control his "Agni Astra" and use it against the dark forces. One of the key supporting roles in the fictional drama, Bachchan's remuneration was around Rs. 8-10cr. Nagarjuna as Anish charged around Rs. 9-11cr for Brahmastra. There are no reports on Khan's remuneration though.

Box office How much has the film earned so far?

As mentioned earlier, Brahmastra has already touched the Rs. 200cr mark at the global box office. After its opening weekend, the film made Rs. 211cr at the worldwide box office. It has also ranked top at the global box office from September 9-11 and has become the first Bollywood film and third Indian film, after RRR and Master, to do so.