MCU's recently announced 'Thunderbolts' team is different from the comics

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 12, 2022, 05:40 pm 3 min read

All about Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' cast.

Among the many announcements that were made at the D23 Expo, one of the biggest highlights was Marvel's announcement of its next big team. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the new A-list crew that was christened the Thunderbolts. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has once again tried a different approach by building a team that is different from the original Marvel Comics.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel has officially announced Thunderbolts during its Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con that was held earlier this year.

It was announced that Jake Schreier will direct the film while Eric Pearson will take charge of the screenplay.

With the new casting that was announced, Marvel has a shot at exploring something completely new and never seen before with these heroes.

Comics showed supervillain Baron Helmut Zemo leading the 'Thunderbolts'

As per the comics, the Thunderbolts team is led by Baron Helmut Zemo who is one of the greatest MCU supervillains of all time. The comics also show characters like Hawkeye and Luke Cage being part of the team over the years. Now, according to reports, the film Thunderbolts have most likely found its leader in Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Meet the new cast of the 'Thunderbolts'

Feige introduced the new cast of Thunderbolts at the D23 Expo. The cast features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra Fontaine. Moreover, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost will join.

'Thunderbolts' features never-seen-before group of characters

In the past comic editions, all characters have been part of the Thunderbolts team at different points but the film version will feature a group that will be seen for the very first time. The most popular version is said to have been led by Zemo in the Masters of Evil which featured characters like Goliath, Beetle, Fixer, Moonstone, and Screaming Mimi.

'Thunderbolts' film might not follow events from the comics, too

Considering the fact that the MCU films are only based on comics and don't follow suit entirely, the film might be different from its source material. One of the biggest differences would be that Fontaine or Belova might be leading the team and Zemo might still be locked up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Thunderbolts will release theatrically on July 26, 2024.