Kangana Ranaut questions 'Brahmastra' collections; wants to interview Karan Johar

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 12, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Kangana Ranaut questioned the credibility of 'Brahmastra' box office success.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is off to a stupendous start at the box office, both in India and overseas. Not only has it become one of Bollywood's biggest openers, but it also ranked the highest at the global box office between September 9-11 with a $26.50M collection. However, actor Kangana Ranaut has refused to believe these numbers. Here's what she said.

Controversy's favorite child, Ranaut is known for picking battles with several of her Bollywood contemporaries.

For instance, recently, she had gotten into a war of words with Filmfare after she was nominated for Thalaivii.

Moreover, her battle with her seemingly arch-nemesis Johar has been raging for a while now, particularly ever since she called him the "flagbearer of nepotism" on Koffee With Karan.

Accusations Ranaut wondered why gross collections were considered, not nett collections

Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to lambast Brahmastra and started the note with, "I want to interview Karan Johar." She wrote, "Why is [Johar] declaring gross collection and not nett collection? What is the desperation?" Ranaut also stated that she "doesn't believe" the two-day nett amount (Rs. 60cr) and "even if we believe them, how come Rs. 650cr film emerged a hit already?"

Information First, know the difference between gross and nett collections

Gross collection refers to the entire collection of a film at the box office. It's the amount earned by selling tickets for a certain movie. On the other hand, nett collections mean the amount that's calculated after deducting the entertainment tax from the gross total.

Attacks Ranaut also termed Johar a 'movie mafia'

In the second half of the post, she went on to call the director-producer "movie mafia" and said, "there is different mathematics for privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us." "Karan Johar ji please enlighten us...because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us." Johar hasn't reacted yet.

Twitter Post Some fans came out in Ranaut's support

Savage #KanganaRanaut !



She is giving it back and how...



This is the only way to expose corrupt mafia ...



Well said Kangana....We r with u...



Even I want to learn that math of mafia Karan johar @karanjohar #BoycottBramhastra #BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/7yWSlSL478 — GMTPKGC (@gmtpkgc) September 11, 2022

Rift Her battle wasn't just limited to Johar!

The director-actor also got into another altercation with film critic-trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Kadel had tweeted about the film being on its way to emerge a hit and the makers earning profits. Ranaut attacked him, too, and wrote, "Ok released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also..." Kadel soon responded on Twitter.

Twitter Post Read Ranaut and Kadel's conversation here

Dear #KanganaRanaut ji.. #Manikarnika budget - 115-120 cr ..



Lifetime collection- ₹ 92 cr nett in India.. You claim it to be a BIG HIT .. can u explain why you are using different yardstick for #Brahmastra now ? pic.twitter.com/vGwuyM9gXR — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 11, 2022

