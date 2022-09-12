Entertainment

'Brahmastra' becomes first Bollywood film to top global box office

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 12, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' hit the theaters on September 9.

Bollywood biggie Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is making the headlines for all right reasons. After its opening weekend, the fantasy drama is now the third Indian film to top the global box office in the past two years. It's also the first Bollywood movie ever to top the global box office. Before Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Tamil film Master had achieved this feat.

Context Why does this story matter?

The success of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is a much-needed one as most Bollywood projects of late have been facing failures.

Even the highly-anticipated ones like Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj did not perform as expected.

And since this success comes amid the calls on social media to boycott the film, it's pretty significant.

Numbers 'Brahmastra' has already touched Rs. 200cr mark

It is reported that the film has managed to fetch Rs. 211cr at the global box office, out of which more than Rs. 30cr has come from North America alone. In India, the film has made Rs. 143cr so far. But since the drama was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 400cr, it has a long way to be declared a successful venture.

Data Top films at the global box office from September 9-11

While Brahmastra ($26.50M) ranked the highest at the global box office during the period September 9-11, Give Me Five stood second on the list with $21.50M, followed by Confidential Assignment 2: International at $19.50M collection. Barbarian, Bullet Train, and Minions: The Rise of Gru have occupied the fourth, fifth, and sixth places respectively. Top Gun: Maverick is in the seventh position.

Details All you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

As far as reviews are concerned, Brahmastra is being applauded by fans and critics for its astonishing VFX. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others in important roles, while Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance. It hit the theaters on September 9 after making the fans wait for years. Ayan Mukerji directed the sci-fi drama.