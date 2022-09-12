Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kim Namjoon! Remembering BTS leader's most profound quotes

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 12, 2022, 11:11 am 3 min read

Happy birthday, Kim Namjoon! (Photo credit: Instagram/@rkive)

K-pop band BTS's RM aka Kim Namjoon celebrates his 28th birthday today! RM is the leader of the uber-popular boy band BTS and is also a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Although, any true ARMY (BTS fans) member would know that RM is also famous for his inspiring words that are filled with love and positivity. Here are some of his memorable quotes.

#1 There's no need to live life according to others' standards

During a live session that was held in 2016, RM candidly spoke about his thoughts about the race to constantly run and strive for success. "I think that there's no need to live your life based on the standards of others. Everyone says 'dream big,' but I don't think you have to live so fiercely like that all the time," RM expressed.

#2 'Stars shine brightest when the night is darkest'

The BTS rapper once famously shared his thoughts and said, "Stars shine brightest when the night is darkest, and the night is always the darkest before the first light of dawn." "If the stars are hidden, we'll let the moonlight guide us. Even if the moon is dark, let our faces be the light that helps us find our way."

#3 'It's important to protect and defend my faith'

"It's important to protect and defend my faith and be the owner of my own life, and also it's important that we live like the earth we live on, living only with rotations. It's unavoidable," RM once quoted. He tried to spread the message that things around us may not always be in our control, but we can take charge of our own lives.

#4 Our hope to have better days keeps us going

Speaking on the networking platform VLive, RM talked about his thought process when he was writing the lyrics for the song 2! 3! from the album Wings. "There are many sad days. But rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That's what makes us live. That's what makes us dream. That's what drives us to desire for something," he said.

#5 'The future is now, now is us living our future'

The K-pop idol is known for giving a positive spin to things and spreading optimism. "In Korean, the word 'future' is made up of two parts. The first part means 'not,' and the second means 'to come.' In that sense, 'future' means something that will not come. This is to say: The future is now, and our now is us living our future."