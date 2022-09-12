Entertainment

'The Fabelmans' trailer: Steven Spielberg pens heartfelt love-letter to filmmaking

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 12, 2022, 10:55 am 2 min read

Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Steven Spielberg's deeply ambitious movie memoir The Fabelmans' trailer is out. The film debuted at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival where it opened to a thunderous response and glowing reviews. The ace director has called the film "a way of bringing [his] mom and dad back." The Fabelmans will have a limited theatrical release on November 11, before expanding properly on November 23.

Context Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time, Spielberg has directed cinematic masterpieces such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, and Saving Private Ryan.

Since The Fabelmans draws heavily from his own life and childhood, Spielberg has said that "75 years of [his] life went into the [movie]."

It also marked the veteran director's debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Trailer Trailer narrates story of an ambitious, dreamy boy

The 2:33-minute-long trailer opens with a dreamy-eyed young boy Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) and portrays several pivotal moments from his life that made him fall in love with cinema. We also receive a good look at the parental influence in his life, as his mother (Michelle Williams) propels his dreams ahead, while his art and aspirations raise his father's eyebrows, played by Paul Dano.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle has been released. pic.twitter.com/NLSdFCgh1L — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 11, 2022

Information Know more about the cast, crew

The film is billed as a "coming-of-age story centered on a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret." In addition to the aforementioned actors, it also stars Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, and Judd Hirsch. Spielberg has written it with Tony Kushner (West Side Story). John Williams (Star Wars) handled the music department while cinematography is by Janusz Kaminski (War Horse).

Reviews What did the critics at TIFF say about the film?

Early word from TIFF is out and The Fabelmans has been dubbed a masterpiece. Spielberg's magnum opus has been considered worthy of an Oscar and critics have described it as a "moving and nostalgic look back at Spielberg's childhood." Another reviewer said, "It's a powerful exploration of what filmmaking can and cannot do," and "Spielberg's whole heart is up on that screen."