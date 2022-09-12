Entertainment

Curtain call for Venice Film Festival 2022 after awards ceremony

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 12, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The Golden Lion is awarded to the best film screened at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo credit: LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA)

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival 2022 has concluded after handing out the prestigious Golden Lion award. This year, 23 films were enlisted in the competition that included many potential Oscar-winning films, and the judges picked the ultimate winner on Saturday night. Besides films, the festival also recognized actors and filmmakers who showcased their stellar work. Here's a list of the winners.

Winner 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' won the Golden Lion

This time, the coveted Golden Lion was awarded to Laura Poitras's documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The documentary follows the life of 68-year-old photographer Nan Goldin who was prescribed the drug Oxycontin, which soon became an addiction and had to be replaced with another drug. Goldin then began a campaign against the Sackler family that was behind the US opioid epidemic.

Runner up 'Bones and All', 'Saint Omer' won Silver Lion awards

Luca Guadagnino took home the Silver Lion for Best Director trophy for his coming-of-age zombie flick Bones and All starring actors Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, among others. Russell also won the Best Newcomer award for the same film. Director Alice Diop won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize and the Lion of the Future prize for best debut film—Saint Omer.

Best Actor award Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell won Best Actress, Actor awards

Among the main acting categories, Cate Blanchett won Best Actress for her performance in Todd Field's Tár. The actor received near-universal praise for her acting in the film. On the other hand, Colin Farrell beat out Brendan Fraser, among others, to clinch the Best Actor award for his role in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. McDonagh also won Best Screenplay for the film.

Other winners Other titles, actors who won notable awards

In the festival's Horizons section, the Special Jury Prize was won by Bread and Salt, while Snow in September won the Best Short Film award. Houman Seyyedi's World War III won the Best Film prize and Mohsen Tanabandeh bagged Best Actor for the same film. For Vera, Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel clinched the Best Director award, while Vera Gemma won the Best Actress.