'Bollywood killed Sushant,' claims late actor's sister Meetu Singh

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 11, 2022, 09:30 pm 2 min read

In her latest Instagram posts, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh has attacked Bollywood.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh has taken a jibe at Bollywood and the recently released Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva on Instagram. She posted a photo of Rajput and wrote that "Bollywood killed [him] out of jealousy" and that the industry has "never shown respect and humility." In June 2020, Rajput passed away mysteriously at his Bandra flat in Mumbai, allegedly by suicide.

Rajput's tragic demise on June 14, 2020, shocked the nation.

It also triggered a discussion on several topics such as nepotism, Bollywood's treatment of outsiders, the alleged rampant usage of drugs among actors, etc.

Since then, Rajput's family, primarily his sisters, have been fighting for justice, even though the entire campaign has often also spiraled into a vitriolic, nasty blame game on social media.

Singh posted, "Sushant's Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood." "Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect [and] humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values?" To note, this was a dig at Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, which has encountered boycott calls on social media.

In another Instagram post, Singh shared a tribute video by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie and expressed her gratitude for "this heartwarming tribute for my only prince (SSR)." She captioned the post, "Everybody recognizes Sushant and his genius but his own industry. Bollywood killed Sushant out of jealousy and insecurity...now Sushant lives in every household." "Each and every family fights for Sushant as their own son."

Support SSR fans have supported Singh's statements, vowed to boycott Bollywood

Singh's Instagram posts have received support from Rajput's loyal fans, who go by "SSRians" and have been fighting tooth and nail for justice for their beloved idol. One fan wrote, "This industry has collapsed. #immortalsushant." Another echoed their sentiments and said, "So true...I have boycotted Bollywood as I am a big SSR fan...a true loyal fan..this is my way to seek justice for SSR."